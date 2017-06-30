The Italians are coming to Cowichan, ...

The Italians are coming to Cowichan, and bringing a great show

15 hrs ago Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

The Umbria Ensemble are coming to the Cowichan Valley's Christian Reformed Church for a performance on Wednesday, July 5 starting at 7:30 p.m. In a program that includes 'Danny Boy', 'Abendsegen', 'Motherless Child', 'Log Drivers' Waltz', 'Spoleto Largo', 'Saturna, Mayne, Galiano, and Saltspring' plus 'Song of Innocents', you'll hear Angelo Cicillini and Cecilia Rossi on violins, Luca Ranieri on viola, and Maria-Cecilia Berioli on violoncello.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Chicago, IL

