Paddy Agnew's Notes from Italy: Organ...

Paddy Agnew's Notes from Italy: Organised crime's links with Italian football run deep

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World Soccer

Juventus football club's president Andrea Agnelli speaks to press members after an audition on the inquiry regarding alleged connections between club officials, supporter groups and suspected organised crime bosses regarding ticket distribution, in Rome. Twenty-seven per cent of AS Roma season ticket holders have a criminal record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Soccer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun '17 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,215 • Total comments across all topics: 282,267,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC