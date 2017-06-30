Lifer on parole a no-show at work

Cuneo, June 30 - An Italian lifer who has been granted work parole in 'semi-freedom' on Friday failed to show up at his workplace in northern Italy, spurring a manhunt. There has been no trace of Giuseppe Mastini aka Johnny the Gypsy, 57, since he left Fossano Prison this morning and did not go to his job at at a prison guards' school at Cairo Montenotte near Savona.

