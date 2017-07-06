Italy introduces crime of torture

Italy introduces crime of torture

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, July 6 - The Lower House on Wednesday gave final approval to a law introducing the crime of torture, thus filling a legislative vacuum. The law was approved with 198 votes from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party and the centrist AP group, a junior partner in the ruling coalitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun '17 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC