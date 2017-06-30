Italian specialties offer a real tast...

Italian specialties offer a real taste of Italy at Vincenzoa s in West Covina

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Atmosphere: Casual shopping mall Italian trattoria, with an easy-going look that belies the very fine Italian food created in the kitchen; family run, with very caring service. Suggested dishes: Antipasti , Pizza , Salads , Pasta , Pollo Milanese , Petto di Pollo Carciofi , Salmone al Limone , Pork Medallions , Rack of Lamb , Grilled Steak .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun '17 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,229 • Total comments across all topics: 282,280,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC