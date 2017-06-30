Italian police arrest Ukrainian man a...

Italian police arrest Ukrainian man accused of killing photojournalist

Italian authorities should fully investigate and prosecute all those responsible for the 2014 death of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli in Ukraine, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Italian police on June 30 arrested Vitaly Markiv, a dual Italian-Ukrainian citizen, on charges of murdering Rocchelli, Italian and Ukrainian media reported.

