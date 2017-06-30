Interior Ministers of France, Germany...

Interior Ministers of France, Germany and Italy to Discuss Italian Migrant Crisis

Migrants wait to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone, Italy, after being rescued by a Save the Children crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017. The interior ministers of France, Germany and Italy will meet in Paris Sunday to help Italy deal with masses of migrants arriving on its shores.

Chicago, IL

