"Immortality" crowned best at Italian film festival

11 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

"Immortality" by Mehdi Fard-Qaderi won the award for best feature movie at the 15th Ischia Film Festival on the Italian island on Saturday, the organizers announced. A jury composed of Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, Portuguese screenwriter Miguel Barros and German producer Dagmar Jacobsen picked "Immortality" for the courageous use of a single location in a single shot.

Chicago, IL

