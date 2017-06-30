George and Amal Clooney head to Italy
The 'Money Monster' star was seen holding a baby carrier with one of his children - Ella and Alexander - in as he stepped off a private plane in Milan, Italy on Monday . Amal was also seen getting some help to carry the other bassinet as she made her way down the stairs, TMZ reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun '17
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC