EU offers plan, cash to stem Libya migrant flow to Italy

FILE PHOTO: Migrants waits to disembark from the Vos Hestia ship as they arrives in the Crotone harbour, Italy, after being rescued by '' Save the Children'' crew in the Mediterranean sea off the Libya coast, June 21, 2017. The EU executive offered Italy more funding on Tuesday to help control migration across the Mediterranean from Libya among a set of proposals responding to complaints from Rome that Europe was failing to help it out.

