Census 2016 results: Melbourne losing...

Census 2016 results: Melbourne losing its Italian flavour as migrants age

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Age

It's considered the centre of Italian culture in Melbourne but, surprisingly, Carlton is home to just 254 Italian-born residents. The latest census data has been collected and analysed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC