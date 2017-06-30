Body of Italian graduate found on 23rd floor of Grenfell Tower, inquest told
The body of a young Italian architecture graduate, killed along with her partner in the Grenfell Tower fire, was found on the floor they lived on near the top of the block, an inquest heard. Gloria Trevisan, 26, was found in a flat on the 23rd floor of the block, where she lived with Marco Gottardi, Westminster Coroner's Court was told.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC