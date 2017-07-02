As G20 protests begin, Merkel sets sights on 'inclusive' wealth creation
Berlin: As anti-globalisation activists took to the streets in Hamburg ahead of this week's G20 summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said leaders will have to focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth rather than their own prosperity. In her weekly podcast , Dr Merkel said this year's G20 summit will delve into issues championed by protesters such as distribution of wealth and consumption of resources - alongside related issues like climate change, free markets, consumer protection and upholding social standards.
