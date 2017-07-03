Another lender threatens Italy banking sector
Genoa-based Banca Carige has been thrust into the spotlight as Italy's remaining large problem bank after Rome's decision to wind down two ailing regional lenders and its planned bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Laura Frykberg reports.
