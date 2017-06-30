Ambassadors unveil plaque for soldiers killed in SNP
The main task of the US-British unit that was deployed in Slovakia in 1944 was to evacuate downed US and British pilots back to their airbase in Bari, Italy. A plaque will now stand to honour the American and British members of special forces who were killed during the Slovak National Uprising in the latter stages of World War II.
