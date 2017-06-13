Woman throws self from car to escape

Read more: ANSA.it

Caserta, June 13 - A woman threw herself out of a moving car to escape a beating from her husband at Castel Volturno near Caserta north of Naples Tuesday, local sources said. The woman, 34, suffered a broken nose and extensive body injuries, hospital sources said.

Chicago, IL

