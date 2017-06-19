What does Italy's Berlusconi like about Trump? His wife
Four-time former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who portrays himself as a charming ladies' man, said on Friday that what he likes most about U.S. President Donald Trump is his wife, Melania. First Lady Melania Trump stands next to U.S. President Donald Trump as they host members of the congress and their families during a congressional picnic event at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 22, 2017.
