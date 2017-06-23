What does Italy's Berlusconi like abo...

What does Italy's Berlusconi like about Trump? His wife

1 hr ago

Four-time former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who portrays himself as a charming ladies' man, said on Friday that what he likes most about U.S. President Donald Trump is his wife, Melania. Berlusconi, 80, has returned to the political spotlight this week as he campaigns for his Forza Italia party ahead of municipal election run-offs on Sunday, which he hopes will revive his political fortunes.

Chicago, IL

