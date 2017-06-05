Vaccari sale results: trio of Italian...

Vaccari sale results: trio of Italian States covers captures bidders' attention

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Linn's Stamp News

A strong selection of postal history marked Vaccari's May 6 auction in Italy. Five different stamps, each with a a boxed "Annullato" marking, comprise the scarce franking on this 1859 cover from Naples to Marseille.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC