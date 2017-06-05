UPDATE 3-Bank rescue hopes, dwindling...

UPDATE 3-Bank rescue hopes, dwindling threat of snap election boost Italian assets

LONDON/MILAN, June 8 Italy' borrowing costs tumbled and its shares rallied on Thursday as the euro zone's third-biggest economy appeared to take a step towards resolving a crisis over two ailing lenders and a step back from snap elections. Reports Italian banks are considering contributing to a state rescue of the country's weakest lenders, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, brought some comfort to investors wary of wider banking sector weakness, political uncertainty and a tightening of monetary policy in the region.

