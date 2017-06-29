UPDATE 1-Padoan defends Italy's use o...

UPDATE 1-Padoan defends Italy's use of taxpayers' money to wind up two banks

Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Thursday defended Italy's closure of two failed regional banks using public funds, saying the costs pale in comparison with the large sums that Germany and Britain pumped into their banks after the financial crisis. Writing in German weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche, Padoan said the decision to wind down the two banks at a possible cost of up to 17 billion euros was a necessary intervention to save the economy of the Veneto region.

Chicago, IL

