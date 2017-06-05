UPDATE 1-Italy ruling party says deal...

UPDATE 1-Italy ruling party says deal on new electoral law "dead", markets rally

Reuters

A deal struck among Italy's main political parties over a new electoral law has unraveled, a senior figure from the ruling Democratic Party said on Thursday after his group lost a parliamentary vote on a proposed amendment. "The accord on the electoral law is dead," Emanuele Fiano, who presented the law being debated in the Chamber of Deputies, told reporters.

