UPDATE 1-Italy ruling party says deal on new electoral law "dead", markets rally
A deal struck among Italy's main political parties over a new electoral law has unraveled, a senior figure from the ruling Democratic Party said on Thursday after his group lost a parliamentary vote on a proposed amendment. "The accord on the electoral law is dead," Emanuele Fiano, who presented the law being debated in the Chamber of Deputies, told reporters.
