UPDATE 1-Italy considers suspension of Veneto Banca bond repayment - source

The Italian government is considering intervening to prevent troubled lender Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros worth of subordinated bonds due to mature next week, a source said on Friday. The cabinet will discuss the matter later on Friday, the source added.

