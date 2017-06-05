UniCredit CEO confident Italian banks...

UniCredit CEO confident Italian banks will help rescue Veneto lenders

The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Sunday he was confident a solution for the country's two ailing Veneto-based lenders would be found with the help of other domestic banks. MILAN: The chief executive of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said on Sunday he was confident a solution for the country's two ailing Veneto-based lenders would be found with the help of other domestic banks.

Chicago, IL

