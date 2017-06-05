U.S. official makes brief appearance at G7 environment summit
Environment ministers, European Union representatives and outreach partners pose for a family photo at the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Front row from left; German Federal Minister for the Environment Barbara Hendricks, United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, France's Environment expert Virginie Dumoulin, Britain's Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs minister Therese Coffey, Japanese Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC