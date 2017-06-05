U.S. official makes brief appearance ...

U.S. official makes brief appearance at G7 environment summit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Environment ministers, European Union representatives and outreach partners pose for a family photo at the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Front row from left; German Federal Minister for the Environment Barbara Hendricks, United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, France's Environment expert Virginie Dumoulin, Britain's Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs minister Therese Coffey, Japanese Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,700,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC