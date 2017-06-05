U.S. official makes brief appearance at G7 environment summit

Environment ministers, European Union representatives and outreach partners pose for a family photo at the opening of a two-day G7 summit on the environment, in Bologna, Italy, Sunday, June 11, 2017. Front row from left; German Federal Minister for the Environment Barbara Hendricks, United States Environment Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt, Canada's Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, Italian Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti, France's Environment expert Virginie Dumoulin, Britain's Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs minister Therese Coffey, Japanese Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto.

