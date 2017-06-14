Two Italians missing in London tower
Rome, June 14 - There are two Italians missing in the London tower block fire that has killed at least 12 people, the foreign ministry said Wednesday. They were identified as Gloria Trevisan and Marco Gottardi, both from the Veneto.
