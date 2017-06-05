Tuscia - Italy's best-kept travel secret

Tuscia - Italy's best-kept travel secret

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

South of manicured Tuscany and west of bucolic Umbria, there is a landscape of papal palaces, Renaissance gardens, ancient Etruscan ruins - and a coterie of glamorous habituA©es. Maria Shollenbarger reports Maria Shollenbarger travelled as a guest of Bellini Travel , which offers a four-day private tour of Tuscia, with three nights at La Commenda dei Cavalieri dell'Ordine di Malta, car hire, a tour of Castello Ruspoli with Claudia Ruspoli, followed by lunch, and guided visits to the gardens of Villas Lante and Caprarola, from 1,480 per person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,176 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC