Tunisian, Gambian terror suspects expelled from Italy

Rome, June 22 Italian authorities deported a Tunisian supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group and a Gambian Muslim extremist "for reasons of state security", the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Tunisian was expelled aboard a flight from Rome's Fiumicino airport after police detained him at his home in the Tuscan coastal city of Piombino, according to the ministry.

