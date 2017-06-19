Tunisian, Gambian terror suspects expelled from Italy
Rome, June 22 Italian authorities deported a Tunisian supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group and a Gambian Muslim extremist "for reasons of state security", the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Tunisian was expelled aboard a flight from Rome's Fiumicino airport after police detained him at his home in the Tuscan coastal city of Piombino, according to the ministry.
