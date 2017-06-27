Three Dead, Thousands Rescued in Seas...

Three Dead, Thousands Rescued in Seas Off Libya

14 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Three migrants died in the Mediterranean on Monday night, a German aid group said, during Italian-led rescue operations in which thousands more were pulled to safety from rickety boats. About 5,000 migrants were picked up off the Libyan coast by emergency services, Italy's navy , aid groups and private boats on Monday, and rescues were continuing on Tuesday, according to an Italian coastguard spokesman.

Chicago, IL

