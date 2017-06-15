There's Never Been a Better Summer to...

There's Never Been a Better Summer to Visit Italy

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Late last month, Norwegian Air found itself in the spotlight when it announced trans-Atlantic airfares to Italy that were so affordable, you could practically taste the carbonara: $189 from Newark to Rome. Never mind that this represented only a limited-time promotional offer, and only for a one-way ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,931 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC