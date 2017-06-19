The Latest: Missing Italian woman told mom 'thanks' in call

A lawyer for the family of an Italian woman missing in the London high-rise fire says she told her mom in a final call: "Flames are in the living room." Lawyer Maria Cristina Sandrin said Thursday that the mother let her hear several recordings of phone calls that Gloria Trevisan, who lived on the 23rd floor of the Grenfell Tower with her Italian boyfriend, made to her home in Italy while the fire raged.

