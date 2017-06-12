The Latest: London police launch criminal probe into fire
Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy says senior officers are leading the investigation into the fire that devastated the 24-story Grenfell Tower public housing block. Political pressure is increasing following the inferno that killed at least 17 people at the apartment building in London.
