The Latest: Australian nurse killed helping victims

Australia's prime minister says one of the two Australians killed in the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and London's Borough Market had been trying to help other victims. London police say Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, is among the seven killed.

Chicago, IL

