The Latest: Australia confirms 2 citizens dead
Australia's foreign minister has confirmed that two Australians were killed in the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and London's Borough Market. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says in a statement: "The Australian government is deeply saddened to confirm that two Australians have been killed in the London terrorist attack."
