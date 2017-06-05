The forgotten story of Scotland's Ita...

The forgotten story of Scotland's Italian fascists

IN AUGUST 1935, Mrs Wanda Luppis, wife of the Italian Consul, joined mothers from the Fascio Femminile, or Women's League, at Glasgow Central train station to see off a group of Italian-Scottish children aged 14 to 18 bound for fascist summer camps in Italy. She handed out ice-creams and smiled, as a reporter for L'Italia Nostra noted, with "maternal kindness" on the teenagers who were being dispatched to absorb the "purest feelings for the Fatherland" during their summer holidays.

