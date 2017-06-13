Ten injured in train collision in Puglia

Ten injured in train collision in Puglia

Lecce, June 13 - Ten people suffered injuries on Tuesday when two trains collided between Galugnano and San Donato, in the Salento area of southern region Puglia, rescuers said. The people are not badly hurt, they said.

Chicago, IL

