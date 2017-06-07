TAR halts Colosseum park

Rome, June 7 - The Lazio regional administrative court on Wednesday upheld an appeal from Rome city council against a decree setting up the Colosseum Park, a project of Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. A union appeal was also upheld.

