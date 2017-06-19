'Tantamount to murder': Mass death at...

'Tantamount to murder': Mass death at sea after smugglers steal motor from refugees' dinghy

Up to 126 refugees and migrants are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean after Libyan people smugglers stole the outboard engine of their dinghy, leaving them at the mercy of the sea in what one aid worker described as an act of mass murder. The dinghy, which had left from a beach on the Libyan coast last Friday, was heading north towards Italy when the traffickers turned up and removed the motor.

Chicago, IL

