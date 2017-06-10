This photo made available Monday, June 26, 2017, by the Italian Culture Ministry, shows part of the 1,800-year-old skeleton of a dog, which apparently perished in a blaze in Rome. Archaeologists think the dog was trapped in a blaze that largely consumed a 3rd-century building that was unearthed while digging for Rome's new subway, and have dubbed it a a sA AoPompeii-like scenea sA A1 in Rome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.