State bailout is only option explored by Italy for Veneto banks-govt source

The only option Italy is considering to help two ailing Veneto-based banks is that of a precautionary recapitalisation by the state, a government source said on Wednesday. The source dismissed a report in Corriere della Sera daily which said the government was also exploring the possibility of an "orderly liquidation" of the two lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

