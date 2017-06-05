State bailout is only option explored...

State bailout is only option explored by Italy for Veneto banks-govt source

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The only option Italy is considering to help two ailing Veneto-based banks is that of a precautionary recapitalisation by the state, a government source said on Wednesday. The source dismissed a report in Corriere della Sera daily which said the government was also exploring the possibility of an "orderly liquidation" of the two lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May 9 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,600,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC