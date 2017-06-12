Staffordshire grandad honoured with 'Italian knighthood'
The 63-year-old has been recognised with the Stella D'Italia Cavaliere - or Italian Cavalier - for services to the Italian Republic and work to help promote the country, its culture and language. Giuseppe, who lives in Moddershall, near Stone, has built up an impressive list of achievements since moving to this area in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Staffordshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC