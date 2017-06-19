Snyder urges Michigan House to OK inc...

Snyder urges Michigan House to OK incentives for Foxconn

Read more: NewsOK.com

Gov. Rick Snyder urged the Republican-led Michigan House on Friday to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there is still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state despite the cancellation of a vote on the legislation. Foxconn, which plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. that could cost up to $7 billion, will announce investment plans by early August for at least three states, Chairman Terry Gou said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

