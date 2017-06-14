Six Carabinieri police arrested

Six Carabinieri police arrested

Massa Carrara, June 14 - Six Carabinieri were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a probe by prosecutors in the Tuscan city of Massa Carrara. Five were put under house arrest and one was taken to jail over alleged bodily harm and false declarations.

