Six Carabinieri police arrested
Massa Carrara, June 14 - Six Carabinieri were arrested on Wednesday in relation to a probe by prosecutors in the Tuscan city of Massa Carrara. Five were put under house arrest and one was taken to jail over alleged bodily harm and false declarations.
