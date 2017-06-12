Shawn Mendes takes a turn on the Empo...

Shawn Mendes takes a turn on the Emporio Armani runway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

Models wear creations part of the Emporio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2018 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 17, 2017. Models wear creations part of the Emporio Armani men's Spring-Summer 2018 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital... Jun 4 thetruth 1
News Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat... May '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w... May '17 Meyer Lansky 9
News President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ... Apr '17 Yeti 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr '17 TerriB1 1
News Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly... Apr '17 wichita-rick 3
News Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama Mar '17 Texxy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,296 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC