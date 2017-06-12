See the attempt to create the world's...

See the attempt to create the world's longest pizza at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana

18 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Pizzaovens.com and other sponsors attempted to break the world record for longest pizza on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Ca. THe pizza measured 7200 feet and wrapped around the speedway track.

Chicago, IL

