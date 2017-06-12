See the attempt to create the world's longest pizza at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana
Pizzaovens.com and other sponsors attempted to break the world record for longest pizza on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Ca. THe pizza measured 7200 feet and wrapped around the speedway track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'BlaxploItalian: 100 Years of Blackness in Ital...
|Jun 4
|thetruth
|1
|Obama: Private sector is key to tackling climat...
|May '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Amanda Knox: Donald Trump supported me when I w...
|May '17
|Meyer Lansky
|9
|President Trump 'very upset' with 'ungrateful' ...
|Apr '17
|Yeti
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr '17
|TerriB1
|1
|Pope visits Italian region rebuilt after deadly...
|Apr '17
|wichita-rick
|3
|Benedict's Resignation: Blame Obama
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC