Screening for both genetic diseases and chromosomal defects with a...

Couples who are undergoing pre-implantation genetic diagnosis in order to avoid transmission of inherited diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy or cystic fibrosis , should also have their embryos screened for abnormal numbers of chromosomes at the same time, say Italian researchers. By doing this, only embryos that are free not only of the genetic disease, but also of chromosomal abnormalities , would be transferred to a woman's womb, giving her the best chance of achieving a successful pregnancy, and avoiding the risk of implantation failure, miscarriage, or even live births that could be affected by conditions such as Down syndrome or Turner syndrome .

