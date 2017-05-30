Saint's relics are a miraculous must-...

Saint's relics are a miraculous must-see in secular Russia

In the three weeks since St. Nicholas came to Moscow, more than 300,000 people have stood in huge lines for up to 10 hours to visit a gilded ark thought to carry his bone fragments. Yet the queues stretching down the Moscow River embankment from Christ the Savior Cathedral are something of their own marvel.

