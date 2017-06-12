RPT-UPDATE 1-Popolare Vicenza CEO says time running out as private equity shuns deal
LONDON/MILAN, June 2 Private equity funds are not interested in investing in the two Veneto-based banks Italy is trying to rescue, sources said, as Popolare di Vicenza's chief executive warned time was running out to secure a bailout deal. Italy has until the end of June to get European authorities to agree to a state rescue of the two banks, which risk being wound down under 'bail in' rules that would hit investors to shield taxpayers.
