Riina entitled to dignified death

Rome, June 5 - Ailing former Cosa Nostra boss of bosses Tot Riina is entitled to a dignified death and so a Bologna detention review court should re-examine a defence plea for him to be moved to house arrest or have his life sentence shortened, Italy's supreme Court of Cassation said Monday. Riina, 86 and suffering from various ailments, has seen several previous pleas turned down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.