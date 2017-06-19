Remains of Iowa airman returns home 7...

Remains of Iowa airman returns home 73 years after being shot down in Italy

A World War II airman is finally headed home. The remains of Staff Sgt. Byron H. Nelson are being returned home to Iowa, 73 years after his plane went down in Italy in 1944.

Chicago, IL

